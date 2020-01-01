Press enter to search
Close search

Amy’s Organic Tortilla Soup

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu
Amy’s Organic Tortilla Soup

Fresh from the kitchen, plant-based Organic Tortilla Soup is the latest offering from Amy’s. Inspired by Mexican flavors, Amy’s take on this classic soup is made with organic sun-ripened tomatoes, corn masa, bell peppers, black beans and fire roasted sweet potatoes, combined with organic spices. The result is an organic soup that is both distinctive and delicious and can be enjoyed by everyone: Gluten free/dairy free/lactose free/soy free/tree nut free/vegan/kosher/plant based.

Related Topics

Other Popular Products

Mikey’s Superfood Tortillas

Red Baron Crispy Pizza Melts

Enlightened Keto Cheesecakes and Snackable Dough Bites