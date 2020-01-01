Amy’s Organic Tortilla Soup

Fresh from the kitchen, plant-based Organic Tortilla Soup is the latest offering from Amy’s. Inspired by Mexican flavors, Amy’s take on this classic soup is made with organic sun-ripened tomatoes, corn masa, bell peppers, black beans and fire roasted sweet potatoes, combined with organic spices. The result is an organic soup that is both distinctive and delicious and can be enjoyed by everyone: Gluten free/dairy free/lactose free/soy free/tree nut free/vegan/kosher/plant based.