Organic and natural food maker Amy’s Kitchen has introduced five soups that celebrate both international cuisines and American Southern classics. Each soup is cooked from scratch with organic ingredients, among them farm-fresh vegetables and hearty grains. Like all Amy's products, these latest soups are simmered slowly and made with real ingredients but no eggs, meat, seafood or peanuts. The collection consists of Pasta Fagioli, a dairy-free take on the classic Italian soup, featuring house-made tubetti pasta and cannellini beans and organic vegetables in an herb-infused tomato broth; Dal Makhani, a creamy gluten-free North Indian-inspired soup packed with red kidney beans, black urad dal and aromatic spices; Vegetable Jambalaya, a smoky gluten- and dairy-free Creole stew built on a traditional roux base with organic vegetables, beans and rice; Gumbo Soup, a hearty vegetarian spin on a Creole gumbo featuring organic black-eyed peas, okra, kale, peppers and rice; and 3 Bean Vegetable Chili, a satisfying gluten- and dairy-free option made from three kinds of beans, house-made tofu and a medley of organic vegetables, all simmered in a medium-spiced sauce. Amy’s latest soups are available now at select grocery stores nationwide at a suggested retail price range of $3.99-$4.99 per approximately 14-ounce ounce can of any flavor.