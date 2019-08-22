AmazonFresh Adds Houston, Minneapolis and Phoenix

Amazon has expanded its Fresh grocery delivery service to three new cities: Houston, Minneapolis and Phoenix. AmazonFresh is an add-on available only to Prime and Prime Student members for an additional $14.99 per month.

Customers in these markets can now shop from tens of thousands of products and have them delivered in as little as one or two hours, depending on the area. Options include meat, seafood and fresh produce, in addition to center store items. Beer and wine are also available to select customers in Houston.

Shoppers can play their orders through the website, mobile app or Alexa. Consumers imply tell Alexa to order something from Fresh, and the voice assistant will add it to the cart. Alexa will remember consumers' favorites to make items such as "milk" easier to purchase.

“We’re thrilled to introduce AmazonFresh to Prime members in Houston, Minneapolis and Phoenix,” said Stephenie Landry, VP of AmazonFresh and Prime Now. “Prime members tell us they want their stuff even faster. We’re happy to deliver on that ask and can’t wait for customers in Houston, Minneapolis and Phoenix to take advantage of one- and two-hour delivery from AmazonFresh.”

Amazon is offering Prime members new to AmazonFresh a 30-day free trial and $10 off an order of $35 or more with code "Grocery10."

AmazonFresh is also available in Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

Based in Seattle, Amazon has more than 575,000 employees worldwide. Under its Whole Foods Market banner, the company is No. 10 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.