Amazon is Taking Grocery into the Space Age

Jeff Bezos recently flew to the edge of space as part of Blue Origin’s first mission, but back on earth Amazon is also defying gravity.

At Edge by Ascential, we forecast that the e-commerce giant will take over Walmart as the biggest retailer by 2025 as it refocuses on some of its strategic initiatives after an unprecedented year. Some of these include ramping up its fulfilment capability and developing Amazon Advertising, which is set to become the next AWS for the company in terms of profitability and speed of growth.

But in terms of retail, grocery — fresh from a pandemic-fuelled shakeup and ripe for disruption — is where Amazon’s laser focus is and will be over the coming years. Amazon’s global online gross merchandise value (GMV) in edible grocery sales increased by a third in 2020 from the year before as lockdowns kept shoppers at home and e-commerce accelerated across categories.

Intense demand for online grocery last year pushed Amazon’s online fresh, chilled and frozen food and beverage sales to US $12.5 billion, up from $8.6 billion in 2019. That excludes sales from its growing portfolio of hi-tech grocery stores.

While traditional supermarket leaders rushed to partner with delivery intermediaries, like Uber Eats, Deliveroo and DoorDash, which had developed logistics systems to deliver hot food for the restaurant sector, Amazon had a head start. It was ready to go with an army of delivery drivers, a limitless digital shelf and an established fulfilment structure all in place.

In the United Kingdom, it expanded its relationship with Morrisons supermarket, now at the center of a £6.3 billion (US $8.7 billion) private equity takeover, to offer the full assortment from the United Kingdom fourth largest supermarket to its Prime members in the country. This helped the e-commerce giant gain proximity to U.K. shoppers with fresh perishable inventory. In Spain, Amazon deepened its alliance with supermarket chain Dia and recently has embarked on other initiatives and partnership agreements to capitalize on the dramatic shift to online grocery.

Online Grocery: Not Just for COVID-19

It is clear from recent actions that Amazon intends to be well positioned to hold onto its new shoppers and acquire even more once the pandemic starts to fade.

These efforts include streamlining its grocery services and integrating them under the umbrella of its main dot.com properties and app. This will see its stand-alone Prime Now website and app shut down by the end of the year.

With more than 60% of current online product searches starting on Amazon, the e-commerce giant is well placed to convert existing customers and Prime members into grocery shoppers, making the site a one-stop shop and streamlining the retail experience.

Online edible grocery growth on Amazon will be more muted this year compared to 2020, but that will be the case across platforms and retailers as COVID-19 restrictions ease and the vaccine rollout program in certain key consumer markets allow high streets to reopen. But it is expected that Prime members will still buy US $14.5 billion worth of groceries from Amazon online by the end of the year. Then the pace picks up. By 2026, Amazon online edible grocery sales will almost double from 2021 to reach US $26.7 billion. It will capture the most total GMV sales growth in e-commerce grocery over that period in Western markets. Worldwide, Amazon will be beaten in e-commerce grocery only by Asia-focused Alibaba, which we predict will grow GMV sales to US $34.2 billion in 2026, up from US $20.6 billion in 2021.

As for average annual growth rate — CAGR — between 2021 and 2026, Amazon is forecast to grow at 13%, with only Walmart in the West pulling ahead with a predicted 14% CAGR over the five-year timeframe.