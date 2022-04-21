Amazon Launches ‘Buy With Prime’ for Other Retailers’ Sites

Amazon’s tent keeps getting bigger. The company announced the rollout of a new Buy with Prime option through which Amazon Prime members can shop directly from other retailers’ digital stores.

The ability to use Prime membership beyond Amazon.com or Amazon-owned Whole Foods represents another omnichannel expansion for the e-commerce behemoth and helps Amazon compete with the Shopify solution. To make it happen, Amazon is partnering with merchants on an invitation-only basis, including those that have Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) in place and even some who are not selling on Amazing or using FBA.

Retailers that are already set up for FBA can add the option for their customers by clicking a few links and plugging in a JavaScript widget on their digital site. According to Amazon, retailers pay for what they use with pricing based on a service fee, payment processing fee and fulfillment and storage fees calculated per unit. In addition to providing a convenient new option for their shopper base, merchants will receive order information on Buy with Prime users to leverage customer insights and improve customer service.

For shoppers, the benefits of using Buy with Prime include free, quick delivery and free returns on eligible orders. Prime members can look for the Buy with Prime logo on a retailer’s online store to browse and buy items using payment and shipping information from their stored Amazon account.

“We always aim to exceed Prime members’ expectations by offering more selection, exclusive deals, quality content, and convenient features,” said Jamil Ghani, VP of Amazon Prime. “With the introduction of Buy with Prime, we’re expanding where members can enjoy trusted and convenient Prime shopping benefits beyond Amazon, adding even more value to their membership.”

Added Peter Larsen, Amazon’s VP of Buy with Prime: “For over 20 years, we’ve been empowering small and medium-sized businesses with opportunities to grow. With shoppers purchasing directly from merchants’ online stores, Buy with Prime will allow merchants to build customer relationships and brand loyalty while offering conversion-driving benefits like fast, free shipping.”

One participating merchant said that the option is another way to deliver a seamless, satisfactory experience to shoppers. “Buy with Prime will be a game changer for our brand. Prime members will enjoy the trust and familiarity they have with shopping on Amazon while connecting with our business directly on our own site,” remarked David Ghiyam, president of Los Angeles, Calif.-based MaryRuth Organics. “When we began using Fulfillment by Amazon, our business quadrupled in growth thanks to Amazon’s logistics network and our Prime-eligible listings. Using Buy with Prime, we will be able to drive the conversion we’ve experienced with Fulfillment by Amazon while running our business on our own site.”

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods is No. 26 on PG's list.