Amazon Fresh Eliminates Third-Party Vendors

Amazon Fresh is no longer allowing third-party vendors to sell local goods on its platform, according to Business Insider. The program will come to an end on May 30th.

Previously, vendors with locally sourced items could enroll in Amazon Fresh’s Local Market Seller initiative, which allowed the local products to be delivered to Prime members alongside their Fresh orders. Instead, Amazon is transitioning the local program to be more retail-based, where it buys the local product wholesale and resells it to customers.

This is just the latest change to the Fresh platform. Amazon announced earlier this year that it was merging its Fresh platform with its super-fast Prime Now service.

Amazon has stopped its grocery delivery in several markets, including parts of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and California while at the same time introducing its Prime Now two-hour delivery service in several markets.