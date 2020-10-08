Press enter to search
Close search

Alliance Aims to Modernize Rx Info

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Alliance Aims to Modernize Rx Info

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 08/10/2020
Alliance Aims to Modernize Rx Info
The paper package inserts required to be included with prescription medication are wasteful and frequently outdated, according to AMPI.

Top pharmaceutical companies have come together to launch the Alliance to Modernize Prescribing Information (AMPI), which was formed to improve patient safety and reduce environmental waste by modernizing paper pharmaceutical prescribing information used by physicians and pharmacists.

The main goal of the organization — led by members from AbbVie, AmerisourceBergen, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Mylan, Pfizer, and Teva — is to champion regulatory or legislative reforms to facilitate the dissemination of FDA-approved pharmaceutical labeling information through modern digital platforms.

“The current paper-dependent system that was put into place over 50 years ago is outdated and not compatible with today’s technological flow of patient safety information, and is out of step with environmental sustainability,” explained Mark Hendrickson, spokesman for the Washington, D.C.-based group. “The continued requirement that pharmaceutical companies send information in bulky paper attachments that can be outdated for months before updates are made is a wasteful use of paper and does not serve the best interest of patients, particularly when the information is readily available online.”

Annually, the nearly 6 billion prescriptions filled in the United States must include a paper package insert. These inserts can be as long as 45 printed pages, while the same information can be found online. AMPI will work to ensure up-to-date patient safety information and reduce paper waste.

AMPI unites technical expertise, real-world experience, regulatory knowledge, public policy understanding, and government affairs know-how to develop a consensus proposal for electronic approved labeling information and to create and carry out a strategy to implement that proposal.

Also Worth Reading

Pharmacy Deliveries Get Pandemic Update

Pharmacy Deliveries Get Pandemic Update

Industry groups offer fresh guidance on signature-free retail shipments

Publix Earns High Marks for its Pharmacy Operation

Recognition comes as food retailers boost health care offerings

Wegmans Ranks 1st Again in J.D. Power Pharmacy Study

Wegmans Ranks 1st Again in J.D. Power Pharmacy Study

Retailer led in supermarket category for 3rd consecutive year

Meijer’s Rick Keyes Becomes NACDS Chairman

Meijer’s Rick Keyes Becomes NACDS Chairman

Kroger’s Colleen Lindholz to perform vice chair duties as well as those of treasurer

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Albertsons Joins AssistRx Specialty Pharmacy Network
Pharmacy
Albertsons Joins AssistRx Specialty Pharmacy Network
Price Chopper Pharmacy Storefront
Pharmacy
Price Chopper/Market 32 Pharmacies Team With Health Information Exchange