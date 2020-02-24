Albertsons Helps Manage Diabetes, Hypertension

Albertsons Cos. has launched DarioHealth Corp.'s digital therapeutics solution for managing chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

The vendor's "Membership-in-a-Box" package, designed to reach consumers with chronic conditions such as diabetes who shop at retail stores, provides customers all that they need to get started on their Dario journey for better health at a fixed cost: a Dario blood glucose meter, test strips and lancets.

Once the user connects their meter to their smart device and activates the membership, they gain access to the comprehensive Dario onboarding process. After starting, the member will receive unlimited test strips and supplies based on their personal consumption recorded via their meter. They will also have access to a personal coach for education, support and motivation, which have been clinically proved to produce better outcomes for healthier living.

"Dario is excited to offer its digital therapeutics solution to Albertsons' large customer base," said Rick Anderson, president and GM of New York-based DarioHealth. "Dario believes its presence on Albertsons Marketplace will also create more consumer awareness of its technology and related benefits of helping individuals better manage their chronic diseases."

Customers can find the solution on Albertsons Marketplace.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as New York-based meal-kit company Plated. Acme operates 164 stores, including 102 Sav-On Pharmacies at select locations, in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, employing more than 17,000 associates. The company is No. 3 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.