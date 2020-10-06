Albertsons Donates $5M to NAACP, Other Groups

This year will surely be remembered for the COVID-19 outbreak. But in the world of food retail — and elsewhere, of course — 2020 will probably also be recalled as a year of social justice.

Indeed, that was the term used by Albertsons on Wednesday when it announced a $5 million donation to social justice organizations as well as those on the front line of the fight for equality. The donation goes to such organizations as the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, the National Urban League and the grocery chain’s African American Associate Resource Group. Albertsons also is supporting a reserve fund for social justice and diversity initiatives in the future, including community outreach, supplier diversity and ongoing education.”

Food retail executives also have been speaking up about racial injustice in recent days, and Albertsons CEO and President Vivek Sankaran is no exception.

“Racial justice and equality cannot be achieved by people returning to the status quo. We must intentionally open a door to lasting change across our country,” Sankaran said. “We’ve seen unity in the seas of people throughout the country demanding justice for those whose lives were senselessly taken and calling for an end to hatred, intolerance and systemic racism. We will be part of the solution by helping our communities lay the foundation for racial equality and social justice.”

