Albertsons Cos., Tops, Food Lion Expand Same-Day Delivery

Albertsons Cos., Tops Markets and Food Lion have rolled out expansions to their same-day grocery delivery services in different areas of the country, teaming with Instacart for the initiatives.

Soon after revealing its expansion in New England, Albertsons Cos. said it would bring grocery delivery to California, Hawaii and areas of Nevada, serving an additional 17.2 million households. In Southern California, Vons, Albertsons and Safeway stores will deliver to residences in and around the Los Angeles, San Diego and Santa Maria/San Luis Obispo areas. In Northern California, Safeway and Safeway Community Markets stores will deliver in the San Francisco Bay Area, as well as the Santa Rosa, Sacramento and Stockton-Lodi areas, and Monterey County. The Reno-Sparks area and Hawaii also will be getting same-day service.

The Boise, Idaho-based grocer’s previous delivery expansion, in New England, included 325 Acme, Shaw’s and Star Market stores, adding service to 6.4 million households. Albertsons plans to reach a total 1,800 stores by mid-March.

Tops, which previously expanded throughout the areas of Buffalo, Syracuse and Rochester, N.Y., as well as Erie, Pa., is now growing its partnership with Instacart to reach residents in and around Rome and Poughkeepsie, N.Y., as well as additional households in the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse markets. This expansion brings 27 more stores online, with a total of 111 Tops stores now offering same-day delivery through the San Francisco-based delivery service.

“We’re excited to bring the service to thousands of our valued customers,” said Edward Rick, director, consumer marketing and digital at Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops. “We’ve had such a positive response from customers on our initial launch that we are working diligently to bring the other communities we serve onto the program as quickly as possible.”

Tops anticipates the service reaching most of its remaining stores by the end of the first quarter of 2018.

And starting today, Food Lion is adding delivery via Instacart to more stores in greater Raleigh, N.C., adding three ZIP codes of Sanford, N.C., to its service region there, totaling 46 ZIP codes in the area. Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion, a division of Ahold Delhaize USA, continues to test and grow the home delivery service in the Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C., areas, two of the initial test locations for Instacart, and has also recently expanded the service to Greensboro, N.C., as well as the greater Richmond and Norfolk, Va., markets.