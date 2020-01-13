Albertsons to Close 5 Randalls Stores in Texas

Albertsons Cos. is shutting five Randalls grocery stores in the Houston area, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The retailer will shutter its Randalls stores at 4540 Kingwood Drive and 600 Kingwood Drive in Kingwood; 2250 Buckthorne Place in Spring; 4775 West Panther Creek in The Woodlands; and 2323 Clear Lake City Boulevard in Houston.

Liquidation sales will start Jan. 15, and the stores are expected to close Feb. 15. The closures will impact 365 employees.

"In such a competitive environment, our company must sometimes make tough decisions to close underperforming stores so that we can reinvest in our remaining stores in the marketplace," Randalls spokeswoman Christy Lara told the Chronicle. "We are working diligently to place as many employees as possible in other locations, and we remain committed to the Houston market area."

These closures come after Albertsons closed six Randalls stores last year. According to the Chronicle, the new wave of closings will bring the Randalls footprint in Houston to 17, down from 51 locations in 2005.

The retailer acquired Safeway and the Randalls banner and its associated stores in 2015.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates stores in 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as New York-based meal-kit company Plated. The company is No. 3 on PG’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocer in the United States.