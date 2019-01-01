A better-for-you spin on the traditional tortilla chip, Al Chipino offers bold international flavors -- the company bills it as “the chip that needs no dip” -- while being free from cholesterol, trans fats, MSG and nuts. The certified gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan and natural line consists of Mexican-inspired Salsa Picante; NY Deli Cheese, reminiscent of the fare sold in Big Apple bodegas; Bollywood Sweet & Sour, offering a taste of India; Peri Peri, delivering African spice; BBQ Tikka Masala, celebrating the bridge between Asian flavors and British culinary preferences; and Thai Green Curry, hailing from the Land of Smiles. A 5.5-ounce bag of any variety retails for a suggested price range of $2.99 to $3.29.