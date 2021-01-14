Ahold Delhaize Chief HR Officer to Depart

Global retail conglomerate Ahold Delhaize has revealed that its chief human resources officer, Abbe Luersman, will leave the company, effective April 30, 2021, and return to the United States after 13 years in Europe.

“I would like to thank Abbe for her many valuable contributions to Ahold Delhaize,” said Ahold Delhaize CEO Frans Muller. “She has played a significant role in shaping our culture, leading our talent development and people strategies, and driving our pursuit for diversity, equity and inclusion. We have experienced Abbe’s commitment to always do what’s right for our company, our associates and the communities we serve. Her expertise and leadership served our company well during her tenure.”

Muller added that the company had already begun the search for Luersman’s replacement. “As we do, cultivating best talent will continue to be an integral part of the Ahold Delhaize Leading Together Strategy as one of its four key growth drivers,” he said.

An American national, Luersman has held her current role and been a member of Ahold Delhaize’s executive committee since July 2016. Pre-merger, she was Ahold’s chief human resources officer and a member of its executive committee from Nov. 2013.

Before that, Luersman worked for Unilever, where she held various HR leadership roles, most recently as head of human resources for Unilever Europe, and at Whirlpool Corp., holding several senior positions in human resources, both in the United States and internationally.

She’s also vice chair of the board of directors of the Network of Executive Women.

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company for Ahold Delhaize’s U.S. companies, consisting of Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop, as well as e-grocer Peapod; RBS, a U.S. support services company providing services to the brands; and Peapod Digital Labs, its e-commerce engine. Operating more than 2,000 stores across 23 states, Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, PG’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in the United States.