Ahold Delhaize Earns More Sustainability Cred

Ahold Delhaize is moving up in one of the most prestigious environmental, social and governance indices.

The Zaandam, Netherlands-based retail conglomerate improved its score on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index by 14 points compared with its 2019 score, receiving 83 out of 100. This score is well above the industry average of 31 points. 2020 marks the fifth consecutive year that the company has been ranked among industry leaders. The index is considered the gold standard for measuring corporate sustainability and its family of indices serves as a benchmark for investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios.

The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index benchmark cited Ahold Delhaize’s continued focus on healthier eating as one of the contributors to the improved score, along with the company’s efforts to further reduce its climate impact. Examples are Ahold Delhaize’s science-based targets to halve carbon emissions, as well as the company’s climate impact scenarios. In addition, the continued efforts of the Ahold Delhaize brands to improve their environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance were crucial in improving this year’s score.



“I’m proud that our industry-leading work continues to be recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. This improved score is a testament to the efforts and results of associates across Ahold Delhaize who continue to integrate our healthy and sustainable ambitions into all facets of our business,” said Ahold Delhaize CEO Frans Muller. “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of our commitments to enable healthier and more sustainable diets, as well as in supporting our local communities. We also believe that consumers want to increase their engagement with companies who demonstrate strong values. Therefore, our continued investments and initiatives to address this call to action in ESG matters are a key priority at Ahold Delhaize. I would also like to congratulate the other leaders in the World Index. Let’s work together on our joint ambition toward a healthier planet.”

The index tracks the performance of the world’s leading companies against ESG criteria.

Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.