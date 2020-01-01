AHA™ - Discover All the Delightful Duos

No sweeteners, no calories, no sodium. Sparkling water is the fastest growing established segment in NARTD beverages (10x faster than total bev)!*

AHA’s new flavored sparkling water pairs familiar flavors in unexpected ways for a uniquely delightful, flavor-forward experience. Bold aromatics and 30mg of caffeine in unique satisfying flavors. The delightful surprise when you encounter something new and realize what you’ve been missing.

Try all eight refreshing flavor blends to liven up your day; Lime + Watermelon, Strawberry + Cucumber, Blueberry + Pomegranate, Orange + Grapefruit, Black Cherry + Coffee, Peach + Honey, Apple + Ginger, Citrus + Green Tea. A new mainstream—Discover them all. Available in 12 fl. oz, 8 Packs.

To learn more about this flavorful sparkling water, contact your Coca-Cola Representative, call 1-800-241-COKE or visit www.drinkaha.com.