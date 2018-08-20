AFFI Hires Legislative Affairs Lead

American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI) has hired Matthew Foley as its senior director of legislative affairs. At AFFI, Foley will head federal legislative advocacy efforts, oversee the industry’s political action committee and build grass-roots engagement among the organization’s members.

“I am pleased to welcome Matt Foley as the newest addition to our team,” said AFFI President and CEO Alison Bodor. “Matt brings a strong understanding of food policy, member relations and grass-roots activation that will contribute to AFFI’s dynamic, cross-functional government affairs and policy team.”

Foley’s most recent role was as director of government relations for the National Grocers Association (NGA). Before joining NGA, he held several managerial roles in the Grocery Manufacturers Association’s industry affairs and federal affairs departments.

With a growing membership of 400-plus companies across every aspect of the $53 billion frozen food sector, Arlington, Va.-based AFFI advocates the interests of the frozen food industry in the legislative and regulatory arenas, communicating the value of frozen food to policymakers and others, and fostering industry development and growth.