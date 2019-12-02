Acme Offers Solutran’s Healthy Savings, Healthy Benefits Plus

Acme Markets has teamed with Solutran Inc. to implement the payment solutions company’s S3 Solution Suite, including Healthy Savings and Healthy Benefits Plus. Members of these programs in Acme’s Northeast footprint can use their benefits at all participating locations of the Albertsons-owned chain.

Healthy Savings grants discounts on healthier food choices, while Healthy Benefits Plus provides benefits to spend on over-the-counter (OTC) medications. All discounts are instant at checkout with the single scan of a program app or card. The programs are sponsored by participating health plans and individual employers.

“Acme is proud to partner with these high-value programs” said Jim Perkins, president of the Malvern, Pa.-based banner. “We aim to offer our customers healthier lifestyle options, and these proven programs improve the affordability of healthier foods as well as over-the-counter medications.”

Acme is the second Albertsons division to join the network, after Itasca, Ill.-based Jewel-Osco. Other retailers in the network include Ahold Delhaize USA and Woodman’s Food Markets.

“Healthy Savings and Healthy Benefits Plus are designed to improve health, providing instant discounts at no cost to the consumer,” noted Chad Kelly, chief marketing officer of Minneapolis-based Solutran. “We are delighted to welcome Acme to our growing network, allowing greater accessibility to all members near their locations.”

Acme operates 169 stores, in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, New York and Connecticut, employing more than 18,000 associates. Its parent company, Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos., is No. 3 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.