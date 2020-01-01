Acid League Living Vinegars

Acid League has launched a limited line of bold, flavor-forward Living Vinegars in seven flavors craft-brewed from fresh-pressed fruits and vegetables : Mango Jalapeno, Strawberry Rosé, Garden Heat, Meyer Lemon Honey, Cabernet Port, Apple Cider Maple and Smoked Malt. Taking inspiration from fashion in its approach to capsule collections, the brand has adopted the “drop” mindset and already has a pipeline of weekly innovation that expands into other acid-driven inspirations, among them limited-edition shrubs, dressings and spices. Acid League’s diverse entrepreneurs — two food scientists, a serial entrepreneur , and a wine and sake expert — contend that they can ferment just about anything into vinegar, allowing the brand to quickly create myriad flavor profiles and product offerings that cross categories. Raw, unpasteurized, unfiltered, and oxygenated for optimal nutrition, the vinegars can serve as dressings or add kick to food and cocktail recipes. The suggested retail price is $9.99 per 12.7-fluid-ounce bottle.