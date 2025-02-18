Famous Pernod Ricard USA vodka brand Absolut continues to set the standard for cocktails with the launch of additional ready-to-serve (RTS) and ready-to-drink (RTD) flavor offerings. The RTS additions give consumers more ways to enjoy the popular cocktails Absolut is known for, while flavor expansions to both the Absolut Ocean Spray RTD line and Absolut RTD Cocktails make it easier than ever for them to enjoy classic mixed drinks. Following its February 2024 RTS launch, Absolut is growing the lineup with two additional flavors: rich, velvety Espresso Martini, featuring Kahlua rum-and-coffee liqueur, and Classic Cosmopolitan (20% ABV). Absolut Cocktails provide high quality, ready-to-serve vodka cocktails in a shareable format. Meanwhile, the Absolut Ocean Spray RTD line has expanded with two more flavors: Vodka White Cran•Peach and Vodka Cran•Mango (4.5% ABV), inspired by two of the most popular flavors from Ocean Spray. These flavors will be available in an Absolut Ocean Spray 12-pack which also includes fan-favorites Vodka Cranberry and Vodka Cran•Pineapple. Further, this spring, Absolut’s RTD Cocktails are reinventing the classics without the fuss by introducing Classic Mule (7% ABV), also containing lime and ginger beer flavors; Classic Cosmo (10% ABV), also featuring cranberry, orange and lemon-lime flavors; and noncarbonated Half & Half Tea & Lemonade (7% ABV). These flavors will be available in The Absolut Cocktails 8-Pack, which also includes the existing Berry Vodkarita flavor. Absolut RTS Cocktails retail for a suggested $16.99 per 750-milligram (25.4-ounce) bottle, and Absolut Ready-to-Drink Ocean Spray Canned Cocktails retail for a suggested $22.99 per 12-pack of 12-fluid-ounce cans at select retailers nationwide. The RTD Cocktails are slated to roll out in April at select retailers nationwide in 8-packs of 12-fluid-ounce cans.