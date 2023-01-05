7th Heaven Chocolate, Israel’s top vegan chocolate brand, has arrived in the United States. Founded by vegan couple Daniel Bareket and Elya Adi after two years of research and development, the brand originally debuted under the Panda brand. The renamed line, crafted with fair trade cocoa, offers the taste, texture and creaminess of milk chocolate while being entirely dairy-free. 7th Heaven is also gluten- and cruelty-free, non-GMO, and kosher pareve certified. The line consists of 3.5-ounce full-sized milk chocolate bars in Caramel & Salt, Peanut Butter Cream, Classic Milk Chocolate, Hazelnut Cream, and Cookies & Cream varieties, at a suggested retail price of $6.50 each, as well as 1.6-ounce snack bars in Peanut Butter Cornflakes, Caramelized Coconut, Pistachio Halva and Hazelnut Rice Crisps flavors, retailing for a suggested $3 each) Currently, the full collection of chocolate is available online and at local retailers in New York, Los Angeles and Florida, with plans for nationwide expansion.