4505 Meats Cheese-Charrones Snack Mix

4505 Meats has entered the snack mix arena with Keto-friendly Cheese-Charrones. A crunchy blend of 4505’s Chicharrones and Cracklins and Whisps’ 100% Cheddar Cheese Crisps in bite-sized pieces, the gluten-free, humanely raised item features all-natural pork with no added hormones or antibiotics, is lightly seasoned with sea salt, and contains 0 total carbs per serving. A family-size 7-ounce bulk bag offering 14 servings retails for a suggested $12.99, while a five-serving 2.5-ounce bag goes for a suggested $4.99. 4505 Meats’ products are also Paleo Certified, and the brand has the only humanely raised, antibiotic-free pork rinds on the market.