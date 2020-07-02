41 Products Consumers Want in Your Stores

CPG manufacturers and retailers alike know that consumers crave innovation. They want products that make their lives easier, offer more value and, in some cases, are essential to their day-to-day livelihoods.

Each year, Product of the Year — in collaboration with global research company Kantar — surveys 40,000 consumers in an attempt to find truly inventive products. This year, 41 winners have been recognized in their respective categories.

The award recipients were revealed Thursday, Feb. 6, at the annual Product of the Year Awards Show at the Edison Ballroom in New York City.

Many of the 2020 products are indicative of much larger trends in the industry. For the first time, two cannabidiol (CBD) products were winners in the health-and-wellness space — an emerging category in grocery stores and drug stores nationwide. As more consumers consider and adopt plant-based diets, you'll also find plant-based meatless meatballs, veggie bowls and a number of private-label products also made the list.

Read on to see what consumers are buzzing about now, and likely for months to come.

Food