4 Grocers Share Their Greatest Worries, Industry Predictions

Edward “Trey” Basha III, CEO, Bashas’

Bashas’ Family of Stores operates in one of the top two grocery markets in the country, so there are many things that keep me up at night. I think the majority of leaders in our industry can agree that growing sales, integrating innovation, and battling competition are three key components of everyone’s sleepless nights.

Bashas’ is one of the largest employers in the state of Arizona, so there are thousands of families depending on the success of our company. The wonderful thing about that is that our members – employees – know that they ultimately determine the destiny of this company through what they do every day in our stores, our distribution center and our offices. That helps when we’re battling the large, national competitors in our market, and it keeps us all committed to growing the business.

Sales will always be a crucial driver of success in the grocery industry, and finding ways to increase sales is a delicate balance of having the right products, on the right shelves and in the right stores. What’s equally important is that we’re taking care of – and responding to – our customers.