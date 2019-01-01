34 Degrees Original Gluten Free Crisps

Crisp maker 34 Degrees has launched its first gluten-free product, Original Gluten Free Crisps. Made with six simple ingredients, including naturally gluten-free, protein- and fiber-rich chickpea flour, the thin, light and crunchy crisps provide an allergy-friendly option for consumers. 34 Degrees uses steamed chickpea flour, which removes its often-prevalent iron taste, resulting in a buttery finish to the crisps, each batch of which is produced in an allergen-free room and tested to ensure that it exceeds the FDA standard for gluten-free. The product is also non-GMO, dairy-free and plant-based, with nine crisps containing only 70 calories. 4.5-ounce box retails for a suggested $5.49. 34 Degrees donates 1% of all of the crisps it bakes to causes that fight hunger.