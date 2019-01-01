Press enter to search
Close search

34 Degrees Original Gluten Free Crisps

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

34 Degrees Original Gluten Free Crisps

34 Degrees Original Gluten Free Crisps

Crisp maker 34 Degrees has launched its first gluten-free product, Original Gluten Free Crisps. Made with six simple ingredients, including naturally gluten-free, protein- and fiber-rich chickpea flour, the thin, light and crunchy crisps provide an allergy-friendly option for consumers. 34 Degrees uses steamed chickpea flour, which removes its often-prevalent iron taste, resulting in a buttery finish to the crisps, each batch of which is produced in an allergen-free room and tested to ensure that it exceeds the FDA standard for gluten-free. The product is also non-GMO, dairy-free and plant-based, with nine crisps containing only 70 calories. 4.5-ounce box retails for a suggested $5.49. 34 Degrees donates 1% of all of the crisps it bakes to causes that fight hunger.

 

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

Ayo Almondmilk Yogurt

Pearson Fresh Ramen

Louisiana Fish Fry Air Fryer Seasoned Coating Mixes