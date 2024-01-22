34 Degrees Mates Cheese Crisps

The latest from 34 Degrees, a brand known for its elevated crisps created to pair with charcuterie and cheese, is a first-to-market line of convenient Certified Gluten Free puffed cheese crisps, Mates. The flavorful, lightly crunchy offering features real, premium gouda cheese as its No. 1 ingredient. While Mates can be enjoyed on their own at home or on the go, they are sturdy enough to hold up to a dip and can add a unique crunch to a cheese board. The snack comes in three savory flavors: Original, Rosemary Garlic and Caramelized Onion. Each nut-free variety contains 5 grams of protein, and only 130 calories per serving of around 28 crisps per serving. A 3-ounce bag of any flavor retails for a suggested $5.99.