Founded by Albanian model and Instagram celebrity Xhesika Berberi, 3 Loves aims to bridge the gap in the functional beverage category between high quality and accessibility. The product line is made with organic ingredients and comes in three intriguing varieties: Glow Up (Rose), featuring hyaluronic acid and rose essence for beauty benefits; Happy Head (Peach), with ashwagandha for mental clarity and optimism; and B.D.E. (Dark Cherry), containing rhodiola for clean, no-crash energy. 3 Loves has officially launched at California independent grocer Erewhon and will soon be available nationwide on Amazon. A 14-ounce bottle of any variety retails for a suggested $4.99.