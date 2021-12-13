3 Hy-Vee Executives Promoted to New Senior Roles

At Hy-Vee’s recent Annual Stockholders Meeting, the company noted the retirement of Vice Chairman and President of Hy-Vee Supply Chain and Subsidiaries Jay Marshall after 39 years of service, as well as the retirement of EVP, CFO and Treasurer Mike Skokan, following 35 years with Hy-Vee. With these retirements, the grocer has made the following promotions: Jeremy Gosch to president and COO, Aaron Wiese to vice chairman of Hy-Vee Inc. and president of Hy-Vee supply chain/subsidiaries, and Andy Schreiner to SVP, CFO and treasurer.

“Both Jay and Mike have been trusted leaders of our executive team for many years, and I could not be more thankful for the contributions they have made to our great company,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board and CEO.

Marshall’s Hy-Vee career began in 1982 at the Des Moines, Iowa, Save U More, a former brand owned and operated by Hy-Vee. He held many retail store operations and management positions within the company, and in 2006 he became assistant VP, operations, northwestern district. In 2008, he transitioned to the corporate office as VP of center store and over the next few years was promoted to lead different areas of the company. In 2018, Marshall assumed the role of EVP, co-chief operating officer, and president, Hy-Vee subsidiaries/commissaries, and became vice chairman in January 2020. Marshall was inducted into the Hy-Vee Hall of Fame in 2004 and 2021 for his leadership, and recently received the Chairman’s Humanitarian Award at Hy-Vee.

Skokan’s Hy-Vee began working at the Grand Avenue Hy-Vee in West Des Moines, Iowa, in 1986 as a part-time courtesy clerk and checker/stocker. He worked intermittently at the store while attending college, as well as at the Cedar Falls, Iowa, location. In 1993, Skokan joined the Hy-Vee executive staff as an internal auditor. Over the years, he held several roles within the accounting department, and in 2011 was named SVP, CFO and treasurer; became a permanent member of the Hy-Vee board of directors; and joined the Hy-Vee executive committee. In 2013, Skokan was elected to his current position of EVP, CFO and treasurer. He was inducted into the Hy-Vee Hall of Fame in 2015 and 2021 for his leadership.

Among the promoted executives, Gosch started out as a part-time clerk at the Lantern Park Plaza Hy-Vee in Coralville, Iowa, in 1995, and spent the next 12 years in retail operations management roles, including that of store director at several locations. In 2012, he joined Hy-Vee’s executive staff when he was promoted to assistant VP, operations, northeast region. Over the next six years, Gosch held several executive leadership roles and in early 2018, he was promoted to EVP, co-COO and chief marketing officer, later that year transitioning to COO. In April 2021, he became president, retail operations and co-COO. With his latest appointment, Gosch will become only the fifth president in Hy-Vee’s 91-year history, while Edeker will continue to lead Hy-Vee as chairman and CEO.

“One of my greatest responsibilities is to select the right leaders for our future, and I am confident Jeremy is that leader. Jeremy has a strong knowledge of our business and our unique company, and he is excellent at implementing our vision and has a strong sense of urgency to meet the challenging times we live in today,” noted Edeker. “He has a great understanding of how we need to continue to evolve our company to grow, which will keep us on a path toward continued success.”

Wiese started working for Hy-Vee in 1993 while in college. After graduation, he held various operations leadership roles. In 2012, Wiese joined Hy-Vee’s executive staff as director, real estate strategic planning, and in 2013 became director, health/wellness strategic planning. In 2014, he was promoted to assistant VP, specialty pharmacy, and then VP, business development, at Amber Specialty Pharmacy. Over the next six years, Wiese was instrumental in leading several facets of Hy-Vee’s health-and-wellness division, as well as being president of Hy-Vee subsidiary Amber Specialty Pharmacy for several years. He was promoted to EVP in December 2020, and became president of digital growth and co-COO in April 2021.

“Aaron is poised and ready to assume this important position to help me lead the company as vice chairman of Hy-Vee’s board of directors,” said Edeker. “He has a strong vision for the total breadth of our company and is extremely knowledgeable in many areas, including health care and digital development and growth. With Aaron helping me guide the company, we are positioned for continued growth and innovation.”

Schreiner began his Hy-Vee career in 1995 at the South Ottumwa store in Ottumwa, Iowa, as a part-time clerk. He worked at the South Ottumwa store until he moved into Hy-Vee’s corporate office as an accounting intern in 1999. After graduating from the University of Northern Iowa in 2000, Schreiner was chosen as an internal auditor and joined the Hy-Vee executive staff in 2001. In 2004, he became assistant director, auditing services, followed by a promotion in the accounting department as financial reporting supervisor in 2006. He continued to work in various leadership roles in the financial reporting department, and in 2015 was promoted to VP of accounting and then later, chief accounting officer. Schreiner was inducted into the Hy-Vee Hall of Fame in 2008.

“The role of Hy-Vee’s CFO has evolved over the past decade, and truly is integrated into every aspect of what we do as a company,” observed Edeker. “Andy is incredibly smart, and his strategic thinking and accounting expertise will play a huge role as our company continues to expand and innovate.”

Employee-owned Hy-Vee has a team of 86,000 employees and operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.