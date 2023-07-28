07/28/2023
The 3 Cs of Successful Omnichannel Strategy
Webinar Date: Tuesday August 29 2023, 2.00 PM EDT
Consumers have spoken: Online grocery shopping is here to stay. Retailers looking to attract and retain these shoppers will have to focus on convenience, control and confidence.
Join Progressive Grocer for a conversation with Uber's Head of Delivery Product Marketing, Lindsey Wilder, and Acosta Group's SVP of Shopper Insights & Thought Leadership, Kathy Risch, for a deep dive into key learnings from research conducted by Uber Eats as well as findings from a new report by the Acosta Group on consumer expectations for online grocery delivery.
You will learn:
- Top consumer trends and expectations for online grocery delivery
- How to cater to the 3C's consumers demand in online delivery: Convenience, Confidence, and Control
- The importance of order fulfillment in delivering a seamless customer experience