2024 Retailer’s Guide to Promoting Sustainable Seafood With Impact

In today’s retail landscape, sustainability is a fundamental shopper expectation. Eighty-four percent of Americans are interested in buying products that are better for the environment and nature1. A growing majority of U.S. seafood consumers prioritize sustainability, with 65% wanting to see clear and third-party verified sustainability claims2, highlighting the importance of providing more credible information about a brand’s impact on the water. Retailers play a critical role in meeting shoppers' needs, and the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) offers easy resources for retailers to get engaged.

Packaging serves as a primary source for shoppers looking for details on product sustainability, with 44% of U.S. consumers relying on it to learn more1. Often, shoppers are willing to pay a premium for sustainable options: Among U.S. seafood consumers, 48% are prepared to pay more for seafood from a certified sustainable fishery, and that increases to 88% for the eco-conscious segment2.

After strong growth in some segments, seafood sales at U.S. retail have dropped to pre-pandemic levels3. In contrast, U.S. sales of MSC certified sustainable seafood continue to grow year over year, increasing 62% over the past four years. In addition to nutrition, 74% of seafood shoppers value sustainability when selecting where they shop for seafood3. Retailers, therefore, can work to increase brand loyalty and meet growing demands from consumers by highlighting sustainable products.

As the largest globally traded food commodity, seafood plays a pivotal role, as demand for aquatic foods is expected to double from 2015 to 20504. It is also one of the healthiest proteins,5 with a lower carbon footprint than most land-based animal proteins6. This means that the health of our oceans and the sustainability of our seafood sources are paramount.

The MSC blue fish label is a certification for wild, sustainable seafood, which can be seen on more than 20,000 seafood products globally. The blue fish embodies a shared commitment to people and the planet by businesses across the supply chain, from fishery to retail, to protect the ocean and its resources for the future. Seventy-five percent of seafood consumers* place high levels of trust in MSC certified products, and nearly half of consumers report that seeing the MSC blue fish label positively influences their purchase2.