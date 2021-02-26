1st 100% Recyclable Grocery Plastic Bag Alternative Debuts

As more municipalities, companies and consumers grow concerned about plastic waste, DS Smith, a supplier of sustainable packaging solutions, has introduced Greentote, which the Atlanta-based company describes as the first reusable, moisture-resistant, modular, 100% recyclable container made from renewable resources.

The product comes to market as stores and supermarkets grapple with the pandemic-fueled rise in online fulfillment sales, click-and-collect programs and third-party grocery delivery services, which could potentially lead to more plastic bags making their way to customers’ homes, and from there to landfills or waterways.

“Greentote is about convenience and sustainability,” noted Melanie Galloway, VP of sales, marketing and innovation for DS Smith North America Packaging. “From staging orders to curbside pickup or delivery, our sustainable, renewable, fiber-based tote is sturdier than paper, keeps perishable and other grocery items organized and safe, and is reusable.”

Added Galloway: “Corrugated is the safest medium for transporting goods in our global supply chain, and Greentote takes that confidence one step further by being USDA food-contact safe.”

Made of cardboard and available in two sizes, Greentote can hold more than three times the amount of groceries that can fit in a plastic bag, and can interlock with another Greentote, ensuring safety and convenience during transportation. Further, the product is coated with DS Smith’s proprietary Greencoat, which improves on wax coating with its sustainable, moisture-resistant capabilities and durability throughout the supply chain.

“Boxes in our Greencoat line are designed and manufactured to survive harsh wholesale environments while being fully recyclable,” explained Galloway. “That means that the grocer who’s packing and stacking a Greentote will appreciate the modular functionality and ease of use. Customers and delivery services will love the ability to create a tidy trunk or backseat without worrying about groceries sliding out of bags and being damaged.”

Along with its reusability, sustainability and environmental advantages, Greentote enables retailers to create a revenue stream by permitting vendors and local businesses to advertise on the container’s full-color, long-lasting printable surfaces.

Greentote can additionally be used to print shopper loyalty programs, community events, in-store coupons or other types of communication.

Eighteen states already have passed legislation to ban plastic bags, while major retailers have signed on to the Beyond the Bag Initiative, which seeks to find alternatives to the single-use plastic retail bag.