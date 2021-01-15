Today's Food Packaging Puts Safety First

“At Tetra Pak, we work closely with our customers to address the new retailer and consumer concerns presented by COVID-19,” observes Pedro Goncalves, VP of marketing, U.S. and Canada at the multinational company, which has head offices in Sweden and Switzerland. “Our existing packaging portfolio is already well suited to address these concerns, but there are new opportunities to deploy our technology. One example is incorporating aseptic processing and packaging to protect their products longer without the need for refrigeration. As consumers look for ways to decrease the number of trips to the grocery store by buying in bulk or ordering online, shelf-stable, long-life options are an ideal fit.”

Adds Goncalves: “In the case of dairy, aseptic packaging ... has proven more valuable than ever as we’ve managed through the pandemic. Because it keeps sensitive products like milk safe and secure for up to a year without the need for refrigeration, it won’t go bad if stored in the pantry unopened for an extended period, making it a great fit for e-commerce, buying in bulk and reducing shopping trips.”

“With the pandemic, social distancing has accelerated the online grocery shopping trend,” notes Fabio Thomazelli, executive director, global marketing, food proteins at Charlotte, N.C.-based Sealed Air. “This trend is creating the need for versatile, case-ready packaging, suitable for both e-commerce and the brick-and-mortar retail channels, both of which need to maintain the integrity of the products. ... Some of the key features in packaging in this area are robustness in distribution, leak-proof hermeticity that becomes evident when the packaging has been opened, and increased shelf-life. Additionally, centrally packed meat, with higher levels of automation/touchless solutions, have gained importance because they bring more safety to both employees and consumers, preserving social distancing, and decreasing the amount of people handling the product.”

No Spoilers Ahead

In the ongoing quest to offer packaging solutions that keep food fresher longer, manufacturers are building on their previous successes.

Marbach asserts that the can “delivers a solid barrier [against] light and air that enables ingredient integrity and protection against spoilage,” and that Ardagh is “increasing capacity to produce more beverage cans across all sizes, supporting the increasing move by our customers toward beverage cans. Beverage brands are recognizing the can’s inherent package safety advantages, as well as its strong environmental characteristics that strengthen their own sustainability platform.”

“Just about all of our packaging is designed with the right layers of materials that provide conditions that are optimal for its expected contents, including how to keep foods fresh and avoid damage from typical handling,” says LK’s Adamik, pointing to such exciting options as multifunctional Ready. Chef. Go! branded packaging he describes as “new cook-in boxes with vibrant prints on them — yes, your shopper cooks food right in the same box that’s acting as a mini merchandiser in your case and in their cart.”

Also, just out of R&D and currently being trialed with a select group of retailers and processors is a recyclable non-PVC Red Rock film that Adamik says “shows rates of the oxygen transmission fresh foods crave at levels higher than I have ever seen in an overwrap film.”

In fact, innovative technology stands to transform packaging as we know it.

“As a packaging supplier, we know that packaging technology plays a huge role in preventing spoilage and contamination,” notes Tetra Pak’s Goncalves. “From the construction of the package itself to opening mechanisms, caps and closure, each element plays a vital role in keeping the food or beverage inside safe. ... [O]ne new area that can help brands and retailers address food spoilage and contamination is smart or connected packaging.”

He goes on to explain how one of his company’s cutting-edge offerings works: “Digitalization is changing the role of packaging. The Connected Package allows food and beverage producers to turn their packages into full-scale data carriers offering increased traceability, and value for each stakeholder in the entire value chain. In future, new forms of intelligent packaging will become feasible based on a complete connection to the Internet of Things. This will enable packages and devices to talk to each other, thus providing new levels of service and insights for customers and consumers.