WinCo Veteran Nancy Lebold Joins Food 4 Less

California-based Kroger subsidiary Food 4 Less/Foods Co has named seasoned industry executive Nancy Lebold its VP of merchandising.

Lebhold will report to Bryan Kaltenbach, president of the Food 4 Less/ Foods Co division. Lebold succeeds Mike Servold, who was recently promoted to VP of operations of Kroger's Atlanta division.

"We are thrilled to have an operator of Nancy's caliber to lead our merchandising team," said Kaltenbach. "Nancy exemplifies the strategic vision, leadership and execution skills needed for the position."

Lebold joins Kroger with 26 years of experience in the grocery retail industry for Boise, Idaho-based WinCo Foods Inc. While at WinCo, she held a variety of store, district and corporate roles with varying degrees of responsibility and leadership. In 2007, Lebold was named VP of general merchandise for WinCo before being promoted to VP of procurement. In 2015, she became SVP of operations, in which role she led significant operational and performance improvements in new markets, among other accomplishments.

"I look forward to being part of such an incredible organization and team. Together we will execute our Restock Kroger strategy and position Food 4 Less/Foods Co for continued success in the future," Lebold said.

In July, Food 4 Less launched a new home delivery service through Instacart that will service all 129 Food4Less and Foods Co locations in California, Illinois and Indiana.

Compton, Calif.-based Food 4 Less/Foods Co employs more than 11,000 associates in 129 price-impact, warehouse-format supermarkets under the banners Food 4 Less in Southern California, Illinois and Indiana, and Foods Co. in Central and Northern California. Food 4 Less is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co., based in Cincinnati, which ranked No. 2 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

WinCo Foods operates 123 stores in nine states and employs 18,000 associates. The company is No. 17 on Progressive Grocer's Super 50 list.