Willy Street Co-op Launches Delivery and Pickup

08/05/2019
All Willy Street Co-op ecommerce orders will be shopped or picked up from its largest location

Willy Street Co-op, with three locations in the Madison, Wis., area, has launched online shopping, with delivery to its entire market area and pickup from its Willy North store, the retailer's largest location.

The grocer launched its first ecommerce site back in 2007, but it has come a long way with its newest system, allowing customers to specify whether to allow substitutions on items, and to add product-specific notes.

“We know that there are times when it’s not easy or convenient to go to one of our three stores to buy groceries, even if you really want the products we carry,” said Brendon Smith, communications director. “To remain competitive with the bigger chain stores, we knew we had to offer some kind of online shopping service.”  

Shoppers go to shop.willystreet.coop on their desktop — a mobile offering is in the works —where they can create an account or log in and start shopping aisle by aisle, by typing in a product name or by searching for sale items. They then choose an available delivery or pickup time during the following hours:

  • Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays: 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

  • Tuesdays and Thursdays: 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

  • Saturdays and Sundays: 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

All orders must be over $50, with owners paying $9.99 for delivery while nonowners are charged $14.99, and owners paying $4.99 for pickup while nonowners are charged $9.99. Online payments can be made with Mastercard, Visa and debit, but customers can pay upon receipt of items with these credit cards or cash, Wisconsin FoodShare/QUEST, WIC and gift cards. 

Anyone can sign up to become an owner for as little as $4. Willy Street Co-op currently has more than 35,000 owners.

