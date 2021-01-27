Wild Fork Uses Digital To Expand its Grocery Reach

Wild Fork is now shipping its grocery products though the continental United States.

The company describes itself as a South Florida-based grocery concept changing the way Americans shop for protein with its high-quality meat and seafood and e-commerce/retail hybrid business.

The brand’s e-commerce site offers products ranging from everyday items like chicken to unique barbeque cuts like picanha, as well as other grocery items including breads, vegetables and desserts, all at competitive prices to provide convenience without compromise.

The company says its formula for success, called The Wild Fork Way, controls the value chain from farm to fork, working with farmers, ranchers and fisherman to secure the highest quality product, blast freezing every item at its peak freshness, and delivering to its own stores in South Florida and e-commerce fulfillment centers throughout the United States. Wild Fork controls this process at every step, delivering top quality product at great prices, all while reducing the typical food waste that happens in traditional food distribution.

Blending elements of a traditional grocery store and a specialty retailer, Wild Fork says it “stands alone as a unique new model in the retail and e-commerce space — with an emphasis on impeccable customer service, top quality and impressive variety, all at low prices every day.”

According to CEO Vincent Trius, “Wild Fork has emerged as a go-to solution for all of our customer’s protein needs — from weeknight dinner staples like chicken breasts and ground beef to ‘treasure hunt’ products like 100% Japanese A5 Wagyu and Ahi Tuna Saku Block; even carrying hard to find cuts like picanha and exotic proteins including elk, venison and alligator.”

Wild Fork carries more than 700 products — in addition to its core meat, seafood and poultry categories, there are side dishes, ready to eat meals, vegetables, breads, desserts, spices and sauces; providing all of the ingredients necessary to craft everything from an easy school night dinner to a special occasion anniversary meal.

Wild Fork seeks to be a “friendly butcher & personal chef” to its customers and offers recipes, cooking tips and more on its website to enhance the shopping experience. Every store and customer service associate receives extensive culinary training to ensure they can advise customers on various cuts and cooking methods. Wild Fork also recently launched product bundles suitable for everyday meal prep, game day entertaining, gifting and more.