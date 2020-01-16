Why Grocers Need a 'Netflix and Chill' Strategy

At least one consumer packaged goods company is seizing the opportunity to answer a question on the mind of many U.S. consumers these days: "What's the best food for Netflix and Chill night?"

The popularity of consumers turning to streaming services such as Netflix as a way to wind down has led ice cream brand Ben & Jerry's to team up with Netflix on a new flavor called “Netflix and Chilll’d."

The ice cream brand tweeted on Thursday: "With the perfect mix of peanut butter intrigue, pretzel drama, and fudge brownie belly laughs, NEW Netflix & Chilll’d pairs well with any of your Netflix programming."

The new pints contain peanut butter ice cream, with “sweet and salty pretzel swirls” and fudge brownie pieces, the company said. The “Netflix and Chilll’d” flavor also comes in a version that’s certified vegan and made with almond milk. The Ben & Jerry's website even includes a handy quiz to help consumers figure out which Netflix Original to watch while they enjoy a pint, as well as a suggestion of four flavor/content pairings, including Peanut Butter Cup with "The Chef Show," Milk & Cookies with "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," Phish Food with "Chef's Table" and Half Baked with "Grace & Frankie."

As more and more consumers skip cable TV programming or shelling out $14 at a movie theater as forms of entertainment, CPG companies, and especially food retailers, have an opportunity to satisfy an unmet customer need, namely: offering "fun things to eat in the dark while binge-watching content at home."

Netflix and Chill cupcakes, popcorn and milkshakes are just some of the ideas on many blogs and other sites featuring lists titled "What to Eat the Next Time You Netflix and Chill." For grocers, "Netflix and Chill" display case full of snack foods in the deli, for example, can spell differentiation in a highly competitive retail environment.