Whole Foods Ups Nicole Wescoe to Northeast President

Whole Foods Market has named Nicole Wescoe president of its Northeast region, where she will oversee all stores across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

In her new position, Wescoe will have oversight of 43 stores, including two new locations: the East Coast’s first Whole Foods Market 365 location, in Brooklyn, N.Y.’s Fort Greene neighborhood; and a traditional Whole Foods in Bridgewater, N.J., both of which are opening in the first few months of the year.

Wescoe brings 24 years of experience at Whole Foods to the role, working her way up from a team leader in the bakery, specialty and grocery departments at stores in the Mid-Atlantic region to associate store team leader and store team leader before relocating to the Northeast, where she spent six years as regional VP. She returned to the Mid-Atlantic region in 2013, where her most recent role was regional VP, overseeing 15 new stores, four relocations and 10 renovations during her leadership tenure in two regions.,

“I am beyond excited to return to the Northeast to lead the region in partnership with our accomplished team,” said Wescoe. “The Northeast is a Whole Foods Market leader when it comes to operations and culinary innovation and the opportunity to build on that existing strength and elevate the customer experience in our stores is incredibly inspiring.”

Westcoe is an avid food and cooking enthusiast, and her volunteer work with the Adopt a Goat program has inspired a personal interest in goat farming. She is based at the Whole Foods Market Northeast office in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.