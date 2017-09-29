Whole Foods Suffers Data Breach

Whole Foods Market has reported a data breach at select foodservice establishments it operates within its stores.

The unauthorized access of payment card information occurred in taprooms and full table-service restaurants using a different POS system from those used at checkout in its grocery stores. Payment cards used at primary store-checkout systems weren't affected. Amazon.com transactions also have not been affected, as systems at the ecommerce company – and Whole Foods parent – dont connect with those at the grocer.

Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has launched an investigation, obtained the help of a cybersecurity forensics firm, contacted law enforcement and begun taking appropriate measures to address the issue.

"The company’s investigation is ongoing, and it will provide additional updates as it learns more," Whole Foods said. "While most Whole Foods Market stores do not have these taprooms and restaurants, Whole Foods Market encourages its customers to closely monitor their payment card statements and report any unauthorized charges to the issuing bank."

The attack comes at a time when data breaches are at an all-time high: In 2016, nearly 1,000 cases were reported, the highest number since The Identity Theft Resource Center, in San Diego, began keeping records in 2005. Unfortunately, grocers are a hot place for data criminals, as they are the No. 1 channel for data breaches in terms of percentage of compromised accounts, Chicago-based fraud protection firm Rippleshot reported.