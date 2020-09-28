Whole Foods Left Out of Prime Day Promotions

Amazon confirmed its annual Prime Day promotion will occur Oct. 13-14 and offered details about a wide range of special offers, with the exception of its Whole Foods Market division.

Amazon said Prime members can visit its physical retail locations, including Whole Foods Market, Amazon 4-star, Amazon Books, Amazon Pop Up and Amazon Fresh to find in-store deals. However, it didn't elaborate on those deals in its announcement confirming the Prime Day dates.

"Stay tuned for more details about in-store promotions," is what Amazon said early Monday.

One area where Amazon is involving the food and consumables categories in Prime promotions involves its grocery delivery service called Amazon Fresh. Prime members can receive $15 off their first order of $50 or more on Amazon Fresh, where the service is available.

One of the most notable aspects of Prime Day this year — aside from the fact that it was postponed from its original dates in July — is a $100 million investment in price. Amazon is adding a twist to the concept of a “buy one, get one” promotion.

Between now and Oct. 12, Amazon will offer Prime members a $10 credit to use on Prime Day when members spend at least $10 on items sold by a select number of small businesses in Amazon’s store. The $100 million investment will be made during Prime Day and throughout the holiday season to help small businesses around the world increase their sales and reach new customers.

Amazon didn't disclose how many small businesses are involved in the promotion, or how it's defining a small business, but noted that it has 150 million Prime members worldwide.

“In the midst of an unprecedented year, we’re committed to making this the most successful Prime Day ever for our small businesses and excited for Prime members worldwide to discover new ways to support local entrepreneurs and save big on everything they need and love,” said Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer. “This year’s Prime Day is the perfect opportunity for Prime members to get their holiday shopping done early from the comfort of their homes – and to have more time to spend with their families and friends throughout the season.”

The emphasis on small business is the latest effort by Amazon to demonstrate how it supports, rather than competes with, small businesses that are typically third-party sellers dependent on the Amazon platform.

For example, throughout Prime Day, Amazon Live will spotlight deals curated from small businesses across Amazon. Viewers will also have the opportunity to hear directly from business owners, learn more about their products, and shop their Prime Day deals during a reoccurring segment called Small Business Showcase.

Once Prime Day begins, Amazon will continue its tendency of heavily promoting its own devices, which helps increases usage of the voice assistant Alexa and deepen engagement with the Amazon platform. Last week, the company revealed an all-new lineup of Echo devices featuring new designs, enhanced audio, and more powerful hardware and user experiences.

“These are the best Echo devices we have ever made,” said Tom Taylor, SVP of Amazon Alexa. “Echo and Echo Dot look beautiful and sound even better, and Echo Show 10 completely reimagines Alexa with a screen — the display moves with you, staying in view as you move around. It’s as natural as having a conversation.”

In addition to Echo device, other Prime Day promotions include the following:

Savings on Amazon brands, including up to 40% on select clothing styles, including Amazon Essentials and Goodthreads, and pet essentials from Wag. Twenty percent savings are available on Belei skin care products; baby essentials from Mama Bear; health and personal care products from Solimo; coffee and snacks from Amazon Fresh, Happy Belly, and Solimo; and health-and-wellness products from Revly, Amazon Elements and Amazon Basic Care.

Amazon Fashion discounts of up to 30% are being offered on select Vineyard Vines clothing for men and up to 15% on items from Shopbop, including boots and denim. Up to 30% discounts are available on women’s fashions from ASTR the Label, Splendid and Alo Yoga.

Discounts of up to 20% or more on such furniture brands as Modway, Lane Home Furnishings, Walker Edison Furniture Co. and Nathan James; select rugs from brands including nuLOOM and Artistic Weavers; and Martha Stewart Hunts Table Lamp Living Room Decor and Madison Park Signature Colette table lamps.

Tools, toys, and lawn and garden are also part of the Prime Day promotion. Discounts of 20% are being offered on Dewalt brand products, and 30% discounts on Green Toys, an American Lawn Mower Co. electric lawn mower and a Champion 3400-watt portable generator.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods, a wholly owned subsidiary of Amazon, is No. 24.