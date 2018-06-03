Whole Foods Delivery Via Amazon Prime Moves to Atlanta, San Fran

Amazon and Whole Foods Market have expanded free two-hour delivery of the grocer’s natural and organic products via Prime Now to Atlanta and San Francisco. Prime customers in those metro areas can now shop through Prime Now for bestselling items such as fresh produce, meat and seafood, everyday staples and other locally sourced items from Whole Foods.

The service first rolled out last month in Whole Foods’ hometown of Austin, Texas, as well as in Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach, Va., with plans for ongoing expansion across the United States throughout the year. Customers can go online or use the Prime Now app available on Android and iOS devices. Entering their ZIP code will determine whether customers are in the delivery area.

Greater Access, Lower Prices

“We’re happy to bring our customers in San Francisco and Atlanta the convenience of free two-hour delivery through Prime Now and access to thousands of natural and organic groceries and locally sourced favorites,” said Whole Foods co-founder and CEO John Mackey. “Together, we have already lowered prices on many items, and this offering makes Prime customers’ lives even easier.”

Prime customers can shop thousands of items across the store available for free two-hour delivery. Select alcohol is also available for delivery to San Francisco customers. Members of the service offered by Seattle-based Amazon receive two-hour delivery free and ultra-fast delivery within an hour for $7.99 on orders of $35 or higher.

Delivery from Whole Foods through Prime Now is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Whole Foods has more than 470 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.