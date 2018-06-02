Weis Markets Upgrades Rewards Program

Weis Markets has upgraded its Weis Preferred Shopper program, which now offers discount rewards on nine Weis brand products, including Weis Quality ice cream and bananas, in addition to gas.

The Mid-Atlantic supermarket chain also added a 10 percent discount on Weis brand items every Tuesday for seniors 60 years old and over.

“Our upgraded rewards program now offers more of our customers reward discounts on some of our best-selling products and is particularly helpful to those in areas with limited gas reward options,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets' VP of marketing and advertising. “Our rewards program has always been a tremendous success, but many of our customers wanted the additional option of saving on the products they regularly purchase. Ultimately, we wanted to give them more flexibility in their reward choices.”

Customers can earn one point for every dollar spent using a Weis Preferred Shopper Card when purchasing their groceries. When they earn 100 points, they can receive the following discounts:

A 10-cent-per-gallon discount at Weis Gas’ N Go fuel centers and participating Sheetz, Mirabito, High’s and Carroll Motor Fuels locations

19-cent-per-pound bananas

39 cents for a 20-ounce loaf of Weis Quality Sandwich Bread

39 cents for a single fresh-baked muffin

39 cents for one roll of Weis Quality Paper Towels

99 cents for a 4-pound bag of Weis Quality Sugar

99 cents for a 48-ounce container of Weis Quality Ice Cream

$1.99 for a 16-count package of Weis Quality American Cheese Singles

$1.99 for a 1.25-pound package of Certified Angus 75 percent lean ground beef

$3.99 for a gallon of Weis Quality Organic Milk

Private-Brand Discount

Additionally, customers age 60 or older are now eligible for the Weis brand senior discount on Tuesdays. This discount is good for 6,000 Weis brand items, including Weis Quality, Weis Signature Collection, Weis Organics, Valu Time, Full Circle and TopCare.

To obtain the discount, customers need to provide a valid ID at checkout to register on a one-time basis. Certain items may be excluded due to legal restrictions.

Founded in 1912, Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets Inc. operates 205 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia.



