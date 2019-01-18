Weis Markets Slashes Prices on 7K-plus Items

Weis Markets has introduced its Low, Low Price program, which cuts prices on more than 7,000 products across the Mid-Atlantic grocer’s stores. Described by Weis as “the company’s most ambitious price reduction program to date,” the initiative aims for the lowest everyday prices in the market.

On Wednesday, Jan. 16, Weis locations across the chain’s seven-state footprint closed early so that associates could work overnight to install signage and update price tags reflecting the new prices before the stores opened at 6 a.m. the next morning. Ahead of the reveal, the grocer hinted on its Facebook page that something major was in the works, noting, “The BIG NEWS is coming very soon!”

“We understand saving money has never been more important for our customers,” said Richard Gunn, Weis’ SVP of merchandising and marketing. “That’s why we are making a multimillion-dollar investment to provide the lowest price in the market on more than 7,000 everyday products.” According to the grocer, “The Low, Low Price initiative is a key part of [its] program to offer a strong value proposition in an increasingly competitive marketplace.”

To mark the program’s launch, Weis associates assembled at the Selinsgrove, Pa., store to cut a ceremonial receipt symbolizing the new savings available to shoppers.

In other Weis news, the grocer said it would move up store shipments of high-demand items bought by customers who purchase groceries with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, as the partial government shutdown meant that the program’s recipients would be receiving their February benefits earlier than usual.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis operates 203 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York West Virginia and Virginia. The company is No. 27 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.