Wegmans, H-E-B Among Most Trusted Companies: Temkin Group

According to Temkin Group’s 2018 Temkin Trust Ratings (TTR), Wegmans Food Markets and H-E-B are among the businesses most trusted by consumers, earning ratings of 79 percent and 77 percent, respectively. USAA’s baking business earned the top spot, with an 81 percent rating.

Temkin’s ratings are based on a study of the level of trust that 10,000 U.S consumers have regarding 318 companies across 20 industries.

The supermarket industry earned the highest average TTR, at 66 percent, followed by investment firms (62 percent), insurance companies (61 percent) and auto dealers (61 percent), according to Waban, Mass.-based Temkin Group. TV/internet service providers rated the lowest, at 32 percent.

Joined by Publix Super Markets, Wegmans and H-E-B also topped Temkin’s 2018 Customer Experience Ratings, released last month.

Now in its eighth year of publication, the 2018 Temkin Trust Ratings can be accessed at the Temkin Ratings website, along with other ratings.