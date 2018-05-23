Walmart Takes More Stake in Flipkart from SoftBank

Walmart is purchasing a 20 percent stake in Flipkart from Japanese holding company SoftBank Group, following its agreement to purchase the majority stake in the Indian ecommerce behemoth, CNBC has reported.

Terms of the sale were not disclosed. However, the stake is worth around $4 billion, the news outlet reported.

Earlier this month, Walmart said it would pay $16 billion for about 77 percent of Flipkart, which is said to be the Bentonville, Ark.-based retailer’s largest deal ever. The potential in food retailing abroad is strong, as Flipkart reportedly controls 40 percent of India’s online retail and is seeking to enter the grocery market, according to CNBC.

Walmart’s agreement earlier this month made official its plan to take advantage of a huge opportunity in India, which Walmart CEO Doug McMillon called one of the world’s most attractive markets, given its size and growth rate. The fastest-growing economy in 2018, India currently has a growth rate of 7.4 percent that should rise to 7.8 percent in 2019, the Economic Times of India said.

The agreement also serves a severe blow abroad to Amazon, which already has a share of 27 percent in India’s ecommerce market. The Seattle-based ecommerce giant had counterbid Walmart for a 60 percent stake in Flipkart, though reports said the Indian online retailer had been leaning toward selling to Walmart the whole time.

By snatching the majority stake in Flipkart, Walmart has become the new ecommerce leader in India, and could very well outdo Amazon in serving the country’s 1.3 billion citizens’ online grocery needs.