Walmart to Stop Locking Multicultural Beauty Products

Walmart will no longer put security locks on multicultural beauty products in the wake of protests over racial injustice.

According to Reuters, Walmart said the practice was in place in about a dozen of its 4,700 stores in the United States and the cases were in place to deter shoplifters from products such as electronics, automotive, cosmetics and other personal care products.

“We have made the decision to discontinue placing multicultural hair care and beauty products in locked cases,” the company said in an email statement to Reuters on Wednesday.

The criticism of the retailer comes at a time when the United States has been rocked by protests against racial discrimination, following the killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, on May 25.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon has said the company, along with the Walmart Foundation, will commit $100 million to create a new center on racial equity.