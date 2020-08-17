Walmart Sets New Pandemic Store Hours

The pandemic continues to change food and other types of retail, with the latest example coming from Walmart.

The retail chain said that it has expanded store hours for more than 4,000 of its 4,700 stores, with closing times now at 10 p.m. instead of 8:30 p.m., providing customers with greater options to shop for the food, medicine and supplies they need.

Additionally, Walmart said that its stores will host a senior shopping hour every Tuesday for customers age 60 and older who may be more vulnerable. This will start one hour before the store opens. The retailer's pharmacies and vision centers will also be open during this time.

Changed store hours were a big feature earlier the pandemic, but as the virus continues to spread, this new Walmart move shows that such improvisational efforts are ongoing. The store-hour change arrives as food retail workers and some politicians are increasing pressure in favor of nationwide mask mandate for shoppers, in part to relieve retail workers of the responsibility of enforcing those rules amid consumer frustrations and resistance.

