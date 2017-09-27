Walmart Reboots Parent’s Choice Brand

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. has relaunched its nearly 20-year-old Parent’s Choice brand, which offers diapers, wipes, baby food and more at everyday low prices, and will now grow to encompass more than 275 essential items.

According to the Bentonville, Ark.-based mega-retailer, Parent’s Choice, which began with a single item – baby formula – is currently its largest baby brand by items sold, as well as its fastest-growing baby brand.

“As parents ourselves, we know what products are needed most, and we’ve raised the bar on quality for these Parent’s Choice items and more,” noted Diana Marshall, VP of baby for Walmart U.S. “On top of this, we’ve added even more items we know our customers are looking for, such as premium diapers and a line of ultra-cute, ultra-soft bedding. With these new and upgraded products, parents can stay on-trend and under budget while focusing on what really matters: their little bundle of joy.”

While the items have arriving in stores all year and will continue to roll out through January 2018, the biggest part of the relaunch – the brand’s first-ever premium diaper and a 53-piece bedding line – is now in stores and will be available on Walmart.com in October. Other elements of the refresh include a new logo and look featuring on-pack animal characters.

Besides the premium diaper (starting at $7.24), which offers such high-quality features as a lining is made with highly absorbent, sustainable materials that deliver up to 12 hours of dryness; an indicator that turns blue when it’s time to change the diaper; and a soft cotton-touch cover to help maintain healthy skin and keep the baby comfortable, other new items include:

Feeding items like a Sippy Cup (96 cents) featuring patent-pending, no-spill or -leak technology, and convenient Stackable Section Plates (3-pack for $2.48).

Seven varieties of baby wipes , including ultra-thick Cotton Wipes (starting at $1.78) that are made in the United States from recycled T-shirts. Seasonal varieties will also be available, with White Tea & Honey and Fresh Woodlands scents in stores for fall.

More baby toiletries , among them Daily Moisturizing Baby Lotion ($3.74) and 2-in-1 Wash and Shampoo with Natural Oat Extract ($3.74).

Additional baby food flavors and varieties, including more choices with protein, like Chicken Noodle and Cheesy Potatoes with Pork Loin (98 cents), Organic Brown Rice and Beans Pouch Puree (82 cents), and Organic Melts ($2.24), which will be offered new packaging later this year; also Parent’s Choice will transition to non-GMO baby formula by spring 2018.

“We’re excited to introduce these new offerings alongside our trusted national brands so parents can spend less time thinking about where to find great baby products and how to pay for them, and more time bonding with their babies,” added Marshall. “We’re proud of what we have in stores and online today, but we’ll continuing working hard to bring our customers even more high-quality, affordable baby essentials by Parent’s Choice, in addition to our national brands, which continue to expand.”

Walmart operates 11,723 stores under 59 banners in 28 countries, and ecommerce websites in 11 countries.