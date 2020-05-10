Walmart Launches 'Safe & Well' Website

Walmart has launched a new website that's an interactive learning solution with access to prescription drug safety and mental health resources. The Safe & Well website is free to anyone through Walmart's relationship with Washington, D.C.-based social-impact education innovator Everfi Inc.

"We are seeing people struggle with unprecedented levels of personal stress and restricted access to support networks in communities across the country as a result of the pandemic, which can ultimately compromise health and many other important aspects of people’s lives," said Dr. Thomas Van Gilder, Walmart’s chief medical officer. "Our hope is that the new Safe & Well tool will be an accessible and valuable source of information for people at risk of prescription drug misuse and those who care about them."

Safe & Well uses videos, interactive scenarios and self-guided activities covering topics like:

Reading and understanding a prescription bottle label and medication guide

Responsible use, storage and disposal of prescription medication

Recognizing opioid misuse and opioid use disorder

Mental health awareness

Strategies for seeking support for a mental health challenge

Coping techniques

Walmart noted a recent CDC survey in which nearly 31% of respondents reported symptoms of anxiety or depression, and 13% said that they had started or increased substance use “to cope with stress or emotions related to COVID-19" as an impetus for the new resource.

