Walmart Is Delivering Christmas Trees to Consumers' Doors

Walmart is launching two new services to help customers prepare for the jolliest -- and most stressful?-- time of the year.

The retail giant announced it has teamed up with the Handy app to deliver live Christmas trees right to shoppers' doorsteps for free. In other words, the retailer is eliminating yet another pain point in the path to purchase (namely, shoppers not having to tie a tree to their car roofs).

In addition to delivering holiday trees, Walmart is also offering free delivery on almost all other holiday plants as well. Think: poinsettias, amaryllis, pines and more.

Shoppers can just go to Walmart.com. There are tons of options, and it’s easy to see what’s available and set a delivery time. Customers can also select whether they’d like a fresh-cut tree or a potted option in sizes ranging from 3 feet tall to 9 feet tall – but either way, it’s delivered live, cheery and ready for ornaments.

Walmart is also rolling out a holiday light hanging service.

For $129 in single-story homes and $199 in two-story homes, Walmart will take the worry away from Christmas lights, ensuring customers get all the joy and none of the hassle of climbing a ladder. And, as a bonus, having the lights taken down is only $99 for a single-story home and $159 for two-story homes.

To get lights installed, simply add Christmas Lights Installation Service to your cart. After checkout, Handy will reach out via email to schedule an installation appointment. You just need to supply the lights, clips or anchors, and extension cords. Once that’s done, a professional will complete the installation.

"We understand the holiday season could look different this year. It may include staying home more than usual or never having to leave your neighborhood to see lit up homes. Whatever the case this holiday season, Walmart is committed to making our customers’ lives easier by increasing convenience and access to the things that make the holiday season bright and cheerful," said T.J. Stallbaumer, Walmart Corporate Affairs, in a company blog.

But Walmart's holiday efforts don't stop at trees and lights. Walmart is also offering a “Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show” in eight communities across the U.S in December. The show is a free and contactless experience that brings holiday songs to life. Thanks to nearly 1,000 Intel drones launched into the night’s sky, the light show creates three-dimensional seasonal shapes and characters such as snowflakes, reindeer, snowmen and holiday presents, choreographed to a soundtrack of classic and modern holiday favorites, from Frosty the Snowman by Bing Crosby to Run Run Rudolph by Kelly Clarkson.

“After a particularly tough year, we want to help families end the year looking up. We want customers and communities to enjoy a moment of rest, peace and hope,” William White, chief marketing officer at Walmart, said. “From our summer movie drive-in to our Fall gameday and Halloween experiences, we’ve been finding ways to help families enjoy seasonal traditions in a year when they thought it might not be possible.”

Eight communities across the country will be able to experience the modern light show live when it flies through their town. The event promises a fun and safe family night out complete with pre-show entertainment, including music from local DJs and a short holiday special, DreamWorks Trolls Holiday, before the drones take flight. From Dec. 4-20, the “Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show” will visit:

Fri., Dec. 4: Kansas City, Kansas at Kansas Speedway

Sat., Dec. 5: Dallas, Texas at the Cotton Bowl

Wed., Dec. 9: San Antonio, Texas at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Thurs., Dec. 10: Doswell, Virginia at Kings Dominion

Sun., Dec. 13: Phoenix, Arizona at Phoenix Raceway

Wed., Dec. 16: Charlotte, North Carolina at Carowinds

Fri., Dec. 18: Sacramento, California at Sleep Train Arena

Sun., Dec. 20: Fayetteville, Arkansas at 112 Drive-In



Walmart will also host a live broadcast of the light show on Walmart’s Facebook, Instagram and TikTok channels on Sat., Dec. 5 at 7:40 p.m. ET.

Walmart operates more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.2 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, PG’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Walmart-owned Sam's Club ranks No. 9. Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on PG’s list.