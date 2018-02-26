Walmart to Debut Online Cosmetics, Bedding Brands

Walmart Inc. is gearing up to launch two online brands, according to a published account. One of its new websites will offer a premium cosmetics line called Co Squared, while the other, “a new specialty home shopping experience” confirmed by Walmart, will reportedly feature bedding and mattress brand Allswell.

“Shopping for your home should be fun and engaging,” noted Anthony Soohoo, SVP and group general manager, home, Walmart U.S. ecommerce, in a post on the company’s website. “It’s about putting items in context to help customers imagine products in their own personal living spaces. With this launch, we’re making it faster, easier and more inspiring for customers to discover the best of our assortment, no matter their personal style.”

Soohoo added that the “high-quality, on-trend and, of course, affordable home assortment” site “will roll out over the coming weeks and will offer the first glimpse of our broader Walmart.com redesign, which will launch later this year.”

For Co Squared, meanwhile, Walmart is said to be in talks with Canadian model Coco Rocha to represent the brand, The Washington Post reported, citing anonymous sources. The line’s offering will include a “canvas kit” encompassing various cosmetics: primer, concealer, color correctors and setting spray, according to the Post.

News of the impending launches comes on the heels of Walmart’s disappointing ecommerce sales in its latest quarterly financials, and the company’s subsequent decisions to nearly double its U.S. online grocery locations, and to focus more on its core Walmart.com site rather than the Jet.com brand, which attracts a greater number of urban, upscale Millennials.