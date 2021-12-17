Walgreens Offers Digital Solutions for Christmas Procrastinators

If it’s the thought that counts, Walgreens is giving holiday gift-givers a way to show their level of care while also showcasing its digital capabilities.

Walgreens has extended hours for placing and receiving same day delivery orders which means shoppers at most of its roughly 9,000 U.S. location can wait until the last minute on Christmas Eve, or even Christmas Day, to place orders for gifts costing less than $20. Walgreens stores are open regular hours on Christmas Eve so an order could be placed as late as 7 p.m. for Same Day Delivery in as little as one hour. On Christmas Day, most Walgreens stores will be open until 6 p.m. and same day delivery is offered with the cutoff for orders set at 4 p.m.

In addition to announcing extended hours for same day delivery and pick up, Walgreens also highlighted that it is never too late to give back. Through December 31, Walgreens is collaborating with Mental Health America to bring people together with their virtual ‘Swear Jar.’ The Swear Jar gives people the opportunity to find the bright spot in real-life moments of frustration that make them want to yell out “oh humbug!” and turn them into donations that provide support and resources to those facing mental health challenges.

Walgreens made a one-time $500,000 donation and is matching every dollar donated to Mental Health America via the ‘Swear Jar,’ up to an additional $500,000 through December 31. In partnership with customers, the retailer said it hopes to donate up to $1.5 million. Customers who wish to donate to the ‘Swear Jar’ are encouraged to visit mhanational.org/swearjar and can donate any dollar amount.